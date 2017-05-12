Charles Mayeux murder trial to begin May 16

Sandwiched between court action on two highly-publicized murder trials or law enforcement officers is the case of another officer, an elected police chief accused of killing his wife and then setting their Evergreen residence on fire.

Jury selection for Charles Mayeux Jr.’s trial begins May 16. He faces charges of 2nd degree murder of his wife, Shelly St. Romain Mayeux, and aggravated arson in connection with the events of March 21, 2015.

Mayeux, 38, was arrested June 7, 2015 -- over two months after what many in the parish had assumed was just a fatal house fire.

Mayeux’s trial comes over a month after that of former Ward/ City deputy marshal Derrick Stafford, who faced 2nd degree murder charges for the Nov. 3, 2015, shooting death of 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis and the wounding of the boy’s father, Christopher Few.

After a week of jury selection and a week of testimony, Stafford was convicted of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Pre-trial motions in the trial of fellow deputy marshal Norris Greenhouse Jr., also facing 2nd degree murder and attempted 2nd degree murder charges for the November 2015 shooting, will be heard on June 12. That trial was postponed from June 12 to Oct. 2

12th Judicial District Judge Billy Bennett, in remarks from the bench during Stafford’s trial, made it clear that he considers all cases equally important.

He pointed out the parish had recently finished one murder trial -- of John Drummer for the murder of a 3-year-old child in Bunkie -- and that Mayeux’s trial was coming up. Neither had received the publicity of the Stafford and Greenhouse proceedings.

Bennett said the amount of publicity about or public interest in a case is not a factor in the handling of the trial.

Mayeux is represented by public defender Allen Smith. Assistant District Attorney Mike Kelly is lead prosecutor.

RECALLING THE EVENT

In the early-morning hours of March 21, 2015, Shelly St. Romain Mayeux was found dead in the charred remains of the home she shared with her husband of less than a year, Charles Mayeux Jr.

Charles Mayeux Jr. was home when the blaze started, but escaped without injury.

None of the couple’s children from previous marriages were home at the time of the fire.

Mayeux called 911 at 2 a.m. to report the fire. After the fire was extinguished, the body of Shelly Mayeux was found in the bedroom.

State Fire Marshal’s investigators found the fire to be “suspicious” and alerted the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Following the conclusion of the joint investigation by the two agencies, Mayeux was arrested and has been held under $350,000 bond since his arrest.

Mayeux was fired as police chief May 12, 2015. He is facing six counts of theft and six counts malfeasance unrelated to the murder and arson charges.

Shelly Mayeux was 31 years old, an Evergreen volunteer firefighter and a sergeant in the APSO corrections department. She had worked in that position for five years.