CHEYNEYVILLE MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO STEALING SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFITS

LAFAYETTE, La. – Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced today that a Cheneyville man pleaded guilty to stealing Social Security benefits.

Gary Blake Williamson, 71, of Cheneyville, La., pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Patrick Hanna to one count of theft of government property. The plea will become final when accepted by U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. According to the guilty plea, Williamson began receiving Social Security disability benefits in 2002. His filing indicated total disability and that he could not work. He began working for a private company in December of 2007 earning $2,500 to $3,000 a month but continued to improperly receive disability benefits until May of 2012.

Williamson faces 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. The court did not set a sentencing date.

The Social Security Administration-Office of Inspector General investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert C. Abendroth is prosecuting the case.