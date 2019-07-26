Child wounded in Simmesport shooting in stable condition

A young boy shot through the neck early this morning (July 26) is in stable condition in an Alexandria pediatric intensive care unit, Simmesport Assistant Chief Mike Scheidler said.

At about 1 a.m. today someone fired three shots into a house on Anderson Street, near Billy's Bar in Simmesport. The child, age 4 or 5, was struck in the neck.

"The bullet passed through the neck and, thank God, missed the verterbra," Scheidler said. At last report, the boy "was sitting up in the PICU, talking. They said he will be fine."

Police are seeking information on the shooting and the shooter.

"We are seeing if any surveillance cameras may provide information," Scheidler said.

At this time there is no known motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information on the matter is asked to call Simmesport Police Department at 318-941-2576.