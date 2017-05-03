This is Children's Mental Health Awareness Week

This week, May 1-7, is Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week. Today (May 3) is Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day.

The important issue of children’s mental health, and the related issues of suicide and substance abuse, are key concerns of at least two Avoyelles Parish organizations -- Save Cenla, a grassroots non-profit and the Avoyelles Community & Youth Coalition, an umbrella group for several public agencies, private non-profit organizations, families and individuals committed to addressing those issues.

This year’s awareness campaign theme is “Finding Help, Finding Hope.”

The statewide campaign is coordinated by the Louisiana Federation of Families for Children’s Mental Health Inc. (LAFFCMH) and brings more than 400 non-profits, schools, agencies and other partners together to raise public awareness of the importance of children’s mental health and substance abuse.

It also seeks to reduce the stigma of mental illness. The campaign also helps to let parents know they are not alone in caring for children with mental health needs by connecting families throughout the state with information and service to help their child.

Although 20 percent of school-aged children experience a mental, emotional or behavioral health problem before the age of 18, about 70 percent of those with a diagnosable mental illness do not receive treatment, an LFF spokesman said.

The campaign encourages state and local agencies, school systems, community groups, non-profit organization and others to become a “community hero” by committing to share information about children’s mental health issues and services through newsletters, social media, business or organizational websites, hosting community events, distributing informational material, etc.

Schools are invited to become a “school hero” by designating an individual or team to organize at least one awareness- raising or educational event for their school.

Activities can be held throughout the year -- not just during the first week of May.

To sign up as a “hero” or for more information, contact LAFFCMH at 800-224-4010 or visit the website at laffcmh.org