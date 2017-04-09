Chris Few arrested Saturday on domestic abuse charges

Chris Few, father of slain 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis, was arrested Saturday on charges of domestic abuse by strangulation. Avoyelles Sheriff Doug Anderson said deputies responded to a report of domestic abuse at a Moncla residence at about 5 p.m. Saturday. A woman identified as Few's girlfriend said her boyfriend stangled her during an argument. Anderson said there were physical indications of strangulation on the woman.

A St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman said they have three warrants charging Few with burglary and theft charges in that parish.

Additional information on the cases were unavailable.

Jeremy Mardis was killed and Few critically injured on Nov. 3, 2015 when Few was pursued by Ward 2/Marksville deputy marshals to a dead-end on Martin Luther King Dr. where deputies Derrick Stafford and Norris Greenhouse Jr. fired 18 bullets into Few's vehicle. Stafford was convicted of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter and sentenced to 40 years on manslaughter conviction. A 15-year sentence for attempted manslaughter was ordered to be served at the same time as the 40-year sentence, thus adding no additional prison time to the overall sentence.