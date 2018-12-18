Christmas events in Avoyelles up to Dec. 23

Dec. 20

6 p.m.- “A Christmas with a Twist,” Bethune Center

J. Turner Promotions and Big Moe Productions will present “A Christmas With a Twist” program at 6 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 20) in the Bethune Center on Martin Luther King Drive in Marksville. The event is free and open to the public. It will celebrate the true meaning of Christmas with a stage play, singing of Christmas carols, refreshments and more from various community organizations. For more information visit Facebook or call Jasmine Murray-Lofton at (318) 717-3129.

6 p.m.- ‘Angels Sing,’ Sacred Heart School

Sacred Heart School in Moreauville will present its 2018 “Angels Sing” Christmas program at 6 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 20) at the Paragon Casino Resort Mari Center in Marksville. Curtain call for participating students will be 5:30 p.m.

The theme will be “For Unto Us a Child is Born.” The program is open to the

public and there is no admission fee. For more information call 985-2772.

6:30 p.m.- Christmas Cantata, Tree of Calvary Baptist

Tree of Calvary Baptist Church will present a Christmas Cantata at 6:30 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 20). The church is located at 1047 Tree of Calvary Blvd. in Simmesport. The event is free and open to the public. Host pastors are Dr. Leslie and Rev. Shelia Draper. For more information, call 941-2877.

Dec. 23

10:30 a.m.- Christmas Spectacular, Marksville Church of Nazarene

The Marksville Church of the Nazarene will host a “Christmas Spectacular” on Sunday, Dec. 23, beginning at 10:30 a.m. All children who would like to participate are welcome to attend. Children will practice each Sunday morning and will have a final practice on Saturday, Dec. 22. The event is free and open to the public. For more information or to participate call 253-5875.