Christmas events in Avoyelles set for this weekend

SATURDAY, DEC. 1

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.- Plaucheville Christmas in the Village

The Village of Plaucheville will hold its “Christmas in the Village” celebration in the Plaucheville Community Center. The event will feature booths with Christmas decorations and other items for sale from local vendors. T-shirts will be for sale for $12 and can be purchased at the Village Hall before the event. Santa Claus will be on hand to have photos taken with the children and give out candy.

For more information or to participate in the upcoming parade call (318) 922-3111.

1-3 p.m.- Christmas on the Bayou, Bordelonville

Christmas on the Bayou in Bordelonville will be held at the Bordelonville Fire Training/Community Center. The event is sponsored by the Bordelonville Fire Department.

Activities will include Christmas caroling, reading “The Christmas Story,” Christmas crafts and pictures with Santa Claus. A gingerbread house decorating contest will be held with the top three winners receiving a special prize.

All children will receive a goody bag and be served cookies with hot chocolate on a first-come/first-served basis. For additional information, contact Brandi Lemoine at 447-2340.

2-4 p.m.- Christmas Story Time, Simmesport

The Simmesport Volunteer Fire Department will host a “Christmas Story Time” at the fire station. The event is free for the public.

Santa Claus will visit and read Christmas stories with some of his firefighter friends.

For more information call (318) 941-2493.

5:30 p.m.- Bunkie Christmas Tree Lighting

Due to expected bad weather, the City of Bunkie and Bunkie Chamber of Commerce have rescheduled the annual Christmas tree lighting at the corner of Main and Oak streets in Bunkie from Friday to Saturday.

Choir students from area schools are scheduled to perform. Santa Claus will be present.

The public is invited to attend this free event.

6 p.m. - Parade, tree lighting and caroling, Mansura

Mansura will be holding a rare nighttime Christmas parade on L’Eglise Street. Line up is at 5:30 p.m.

Hostess for the event is Florensa Pickett.

Newly-elected Avoyelles Parish School Board District 5 member Stanley Celestine Jr. will be grand marshal. Celestine is one of the youngest person to be elected to the School Board.

Mayor Kenneth Pickett said no candy will be thrown from entries during the parade. Bags of candy will be handed out to all children attending the town’s Christmas tree lighting at the Mansura Walking Track after the parade. The Avoyelles High Marching Band will lead Christmas caroling around the tree before the official lighting.

For more information or to join the parade, call 964-2152.

SUNDAY, DEC. 2

1 p.m.- Moreauville Christmas in the Park

The Village of Moreauville’s “Christmas in the Park” at the Moreauville Walking Track will feature booths for arts and crafts, face painting, sales of food, produce and like-new garage sale items. The Christmas parade will begin at 3 p.m.

The route begins at the Union Bank on La. Hwy 1, travel down Bayou des Glaises Street, turn at the village hall on Main St. and end at Avoyelles High School.

Santa will arrive in the park shortly after the parade. Parents can take pictures of their children with Santa for $5.

At dusk, cookies and hot chocolate will be served while the village Christmas tree is lit.

The village invites area school bands and choirs to participate in the parade and perform in the park.

There will be a spectacular fireworks display at about 6 p.m.

For more information on setting up a booth, participating in the parade or on the event itself, contact the Moreauville Village Hall at (318) 985-2338.

4 p.m.- Simmesport “Cajun Christmas on the Bayou”

The Town of Simmesport's “Cajun Christmas on the Bayou” parade will begin at 4 p.m. The parade will go through downtown and end at the Simmesport Fire Department. Grand marshal of this year’s parade will be Simmesport native Carolyn Barr-Alexander. Alexander resides in Houston and opens her home to those in the Simmesport community who are visiting Houston for cancer treatments and assists with many projects in Simmesport.

Lineup will be from 3 to 3:45 p.m. at the corner of N. Main and Live Oak St. with pre-judging held before the parade.

RISE, a non-profit civic improvement organization, will sell gumbo in Leo Ehrhardt Central Park from 5 to 6 p.m for $5 per bowl. Winners of the parade will be announced at 6 p.m.

The annual lighting of the town Christmas tree will be held in the park at 6 p.m. The Avoyelles Public Charter School Choir and local church choirs are expected to perform after the lighting ceremony.

For more information or to participate in the parade, contact Jacob Coco at (318) 941-2493.