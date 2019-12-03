Christmas events this week in Avoyelles

54th ANNUAL COTTONPORT CHRISTMAS ON THE BAYOU, THURSDAY, DEC. 5-8

The Town of Cottonport will host the 54th annual Christmas on the Bayou Festival Thursday, Saturday and Sunday (Dec. 5, 7 & 8).

Festivities will kick off with a Christmas lighting contest at dusk on Thursday (Dec. 5). There will be four categories -- yard, business/commercial, window only and door only. The yard category will include the sub-categories of: “Clark Griswold”- excessive use of outdoor lighting and decorations; Debatable Inflatable- all the inflatables you can use; “Oh Holy Night” - Religious, the reason for the season; Themed-cartoon, country, Cajun, Candy Cane Lane, etc.; “Anything Goes;” “Charlie Brown”- dog house, shed, barn decorations; “Inside Out”- indoor displays visible from the street; “Martha Stewart”- traditional, classic Christmas and “DIY: Bob the Builder”- homemade wood cutouts or anything else created by hand.

There will be a 1st and 2nd place in each category and sub-category. The overall winner will receive a $75 cash prize. All participants are judged from the street on overall appearance, neatness, originality and creativity.

Entry to the contest is free of charge. To enter call Annie at (318) 792-8100.

There will be a fireworks display along the bayou at 6 p.m. Saturday. Visitors are invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets and pick a spot along Bayou Rouge to enjoy the beautiful and exciting display of fireworks bursting in the air and reflections dancing on the water.

On Sunday, the Christmas on the Bayou Parade will roll at 1 p.m. The public is invited to enjoy the traditional parade with its decorated floats, marching bands, beautiful cars with queens from various festivals, local dance groups, great music and, of course, topped off with the first appearance in Cottonport of “Santa Claus” to welcome in the Christmas season.

Trophies will be awarded in four categories of Float, Dance Unit, Band/Marching Unit, and Special Entry with one winner per category. The judges will also select a Best All-Round winner.

The winners will be announced and trophies awarded at the end of the parade at the Cotton Queen on Cottonport Avenue.

Entry fee is $25 for floats or trailer and $15 for marching or dancing units, vehicles or motorcycles. No four wheelers or horses will be allowed. Entries are not allowed to perform vulgar dance moves or music along the route. Interested participants in the parade may pick up an entry form at Cottonport Town Hall Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, call the Cottonport Town Hall at (318) 876-3485.

COURTHOUSE CHIRSTMAS TREE LIGHTING, THURSDAY, DEC. 5, 5 P.M.

The traditional Christmas Tree Lighting at the Avoyelles Courthohuse will be at 5 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 5), the Marksville Chamber of Commerce announced. Choirs will carol and snow will fall in addition to the lighting of the courthouse decorations. As part of the new “Marksville Main Street” downtown revitalization effort, the old Raymond’s Department Store will be open to the public and Santa will be available for free photos in front of a Christmas scene background. Parents are asked to bring their own camera. Complimentary hot chocolate and cookies will be served.

Marksville Main Street and the Avoyelles Arts Council have also teamed up with property owners to help the public visualize the economic potential of downtown. Instead of decorating Christmas trees in the Courthouse atrium, local non-profits will each decorate an entire storefront to promote their cause and local businesses.

Stroll around the square because Bailey’s, Bloom and Company and the Avoyelles Arts Council Art Gallery will be open for evening drinks and shopping, and Computers 911 will have a train garden. Pop-up vendors are also welcome to set up along the square. Contact the Marksville Chamber of Commerce for more information at 253-8599.

BUNKIE CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING, FRIDAY, DEC. 6, 5:30 p.m.

The Bunkie Chamber of Commerce will host its 3rd annual Christmas tree lighting at the Depot on Friday (Dec. 6) with hot dogs and chili, music and a special visit from Santa. Christmas caroling will begin at 5:30 p.m. For more information call the Chamber at 346-2575.

CHRISTMAS PAINT AND PAJAMAS, SATURDAY, DEC. 7, 9-11 A.M.

The Avoyelles Arts Council will host “Christmas Paint and Pajamas’ FROM 9-11 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 7) at the Avoyelles 4-H office at 8592 Hwy 1 in Mansura.

Children ages 5-13 are invited to attend. Seating is limited. Cost is $15 per child of Arts Council member or $20 for any child of a non-Arts Council member. Deadline to register is Wednesday, Dec. 5. For more information call 264-1826.

'FROZEN' HOLLY JOLLY ADVENTURE, COTTONPORT, SATURDAY, 9 a.m. to 12 noon

The Cottonport Mayor’s Commission of Women will hold a ‘Frozen’ Holly Jolly Adventure at the American Legion Hall, located at 659 Indian Bayou Road. The event is open to children up to 12 years old. Cost is $5 to participate. There will will be decorating an ornament, writing a letter to Santa, making reindeer food and decorating holiday cookies. Elsa and Anna, characters from Disney’s ‘Frozen,’ will read a Christmas story to the children.

For an additional $25, a professional photograph with Santa Claus can be taken and emailed. All proceeds from the photos will be donated to the CASA organization to help purchase Christmas gifts for foster children. No personal pictures with cameras will be allowed.

For more information, call the Cottonport Town Hall at (318) 876-3485.

'POLAR EXPRESS,' 6 p.m. SATURDAY, EFFIE

The Ward One Community Foundation will host a showing of “Polar Express” at the Walking Track, located on Hwy. 115 across from Effie Grocery.

There is no charge to attend. Visitors are encouraged to wear pajamas and bring blankets, sleeping bags or chairs to enjoy the movie outdoors. If rain, the movie will be moved into the old store building next to the Effie Post Office.

For more information visit the Ward One Community Foundation Facebook page.

MANSURA CHRISTMAS PARADE, 6 p.m., SATURDAY

The Town of Mansura will hold an evening Christmas parade beginning at 6 p.m. Line up will be at 5 p.m. beginning at Druco Lumber Company on L’Eglise Street. The route will travel down L’Eglise Street to the Mansura Town Hall where candy will be distributed.

The parade is free to join and everyone is invited to attend. To enter the parade call the Town Hall at (318) 964-2152 or (318) 587-1370.