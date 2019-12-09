Christmas events this week in Avoyelles

Friday, Dec. 13

6 p.m.- ‘A Tiger Christmas: A Not So Silent Night’

The Marksville High School Theatre and Visual Arts Department will present “A Tiger Christmas: A Not So Silent Night” at 6 p.m. Friday (Dec. 13) in the MHS auditorium.

The show will include dancing, singing and comedy acts by both students and faculty of Marksville High. General admission is $5. Students and children are $3. To make a reservation call 264-2013.

7 p.m.- ‘A Very Cajun Christmas Concert’ Fox Theatre

The Fox Theatre, at 111 S. Washington St. in Marksville, will present “A Very Cajun Christmas Concert” at 7 p.m. Friday (Dec. 13). Cost is $10 each. Cookies and egg nog will be served. For tickets or more information call 253-8105 or visit the Fox Theatre Marksville Facebook page.

Saturday, Dec. 14

4 p.m.- Bunkie Christmas Parade; 6 p.m.- Fireworks

The annual Bunkie Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Bunkie Rotary Club and City of Bunkie, will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 14). Line up begins at 3 p.m. in the Capitol One parking lot on Church Street. A fireworks display will begin at approximately 6 p.m. in front of Vaughn Motors.

Parade entry participants are asked to contact any Bunkie Rotary Club parade committee member to ensure they are properly placed in the parade lineup. All entries must be received by

Thursday (Dec. 12).

ATVs and go-carts will not be allowed in the parade but golf carts are allowed.

The parade route will be Church Street, Main Street and Chevy Lane, ending in the parking lot of the former Winn-Dixie. Parade entries cannot stop along the parade route.There will be no judging in this year’s parade.

For more information, call (318) 346-2575.

Sunday, Dec. 15

2 to 3 p.m.- Santa visits Simmesport Fire Department

Santa Claus will be visiting children at the Simmesport Fire Station from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 15). Everyone is welcome to attend.

After his visit, Santa will be driven around town on the fire truck.

For more information call 240-3459.

At dark - Mansura Christmas lighting contest

The Town of Mansura will hold a community Christmas lighting contest at dusk on Sunday (Dec. 15).Cash prizes will be awarded. The contest is open to area businesses and residents. One first place will be awarded in the business category. Judging will be on outside decorations and lights. There are two categories- residential and business. Deadline to enter is Thursday (Dec. 12).

For more information, call Ursula Dupas at (318) 964-2120, or Darla Borden at (318) 964-5232.