Christmas events this week in Avoyelles

Today, Dec. 15

2 to 3 p.m.- Santa visits Simmesport Fire Department

At dark - Mansura Christmas lighting contest

4:30 p.m.- Plaucheville Christmas parade, 6 p.m. fireworks display

The village of Plaucheville will hold its annual Christmas parade at 4:30 p.m. today (Dec. 15). A fireworks display will begin at 6 p.m.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos in the community center.

For more information call (318) 922-3111.

Thursday, Dec. 19

6 p.m.- Sacred Heart School ‘A Country Farmhouse Christmas’

Sacred Heart School in Moreauville will present its 2019 Christmas program titled, “A Country Farmhouse Christmas” at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Earl Barbry Convention Center in Marksville. Curtain call for participating students will be 5:30 p.m.

The program is open to the public. For more information call (318) 985-2772.

6:30 p.m.- Christmas Cantata, Tree of Calvary Baptist Church

Tree of Calvary Baptist Church will present a Christmas Cantata at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The church is located at 1047 Tree of Calvary Blvd. in Simmesport.

The event is free and open to the public.

Host pastors are Dr. Leslie and Rev. Shelia Draper.

For more information, call (318) 941-2877.

Various times - Bunkie Magnet High plays

Bunkie Magnet High School’s theater group will present two Christmas plays this week in the school’s new auditorium addition. Both plays were written by theater program teacher Celeste Dauzat.

Students in grades 7-8 will perform Santa Goes on A Diet for their middle school classmates from 8:30-9:45 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 18) and for area public and parochial school students from 10-11:30 a.m.

High school drama students will perform Gifts of Christmas for their classmates from 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 19) and for the public from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Both plays feature music and comedy, Dauzat said.

The high school play is based on the Christmas classic, Gift of the Magi.