CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System Announces Latest Weather Cancellations and Closures

Alexandria, Louisiana, Feb. 14, 2021 –Due to impending weather expected throughout next week, CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System is taking all necessary precautions to protect our patients, our Associates and physicians and secure our facilities.

Below are the latest closures scheduled for Monday (2.15.21):

CHRISTUS Primary Care Partners-Prescott Road

CHRISTUS Primary Care-Versailles

CHRISTUS Woman's Center-Alexandria

CHRISTUS Family Medicine-Pineville

CHRISTUS Family Medicine Center-Alexandria

CHRISTUS Cabrini Cancer Center

CHRISTUS Cabrini Pediatric Therapy Center

CHRISTUS Community Clinics

Congestive Heart Failure Clinic

Central Louisiana Imaging Center

Special procedures (on-call team only)

Cath Lab (on-call team only)

Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Pulmonary Function

Outpatient Therapy

Cardiac Rehabilitation

Mammography

Pre-admitting

5th level parking garage

Closure decisions for the remainder of the week will be made daily as updated forecast information becomes available. Please check the CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System Facebook page or website for updated closure information.