CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System Announces Latest Weather Cancellations and Closures
Alexandria, Louisiana, Feb. 14, 2021 –Due to impending weather expected throughout next week, CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System is taking all necessary precautions to protect our patients, our Associates and physicians and secure our facilities.
Below are the latest closures scheduled for Monday (2.15.21):
CHRISTUS Primary Care Partners-Prescott Road
CHRISTUS Primary Care-Versailles
CHRISTUS Woman's Center-Alexandria
CHRISTUS Family Medicine-Pineville
CHRISTUS Family Medicine Center-Alexandria
CHRISTUS Cabrini Cancer Center
CHRISTUS Cabrini Pediatric Therapy Center
CHRISTUS Community Clinics
Congestive Heart Failure Clinic
Central Louisiana Imaging Center
Special procedures (on-call team only)
Cath Lab (on-call team only)
Pulmonary Rehabilitation
Pulmonary Function
Outpatient Therapy
Cardiac Rehabilitation
Mammography
Pre-admitting
5th level parking garage
Closure decisions for the remainder of the week will be made daily as updated forecast information becomes available. Please check the CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System Facebook page or website for updated closure information.