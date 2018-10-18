City oks raise for Streets, Beautification employees

When the Marksville Streets Department decided not to fill two vacant positions, it meant more work for the remaining employees.

At its Oct. 10 meeting, the City Council approved spreading the $19 per hour for those two positions among 22 Streets and Beautification Department employees, resulting in small raises for those remaining workers.

The hourly raises are in the .50-$1 range.

Councilman Ed Conway requested the consideration for the employees.

Mayor John Lemoine cautioned council members that other departments suffered cuts in the past and there was no dividing those positions’ wages among the remaining employees.

Because the amount is small and is shared by a relatively large group of workers, the council chose to approve the measure.

In another matter, Streets Supervisor Cloyd Clayton said there has been a lot of road kills on city streets in recent weeks. There has also been an increase in the amount of white goods and discarded furniture city employees have had to pick up and haul to the Police Jury Barn in Mansura.