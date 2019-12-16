Cleco announces over 500 without lights in Avoyelles

Initial reports indicate tornadic activity across central Louisiana, including multiple tornado sightings in Rapides Parish. “Strong storms continue to move across Cleco’s central Louisiana service territory,” said James Lass, general manager of distribution operations and emergency management. “Once conditions are safe, our crews will begin to work safely and efficiently to tackle the damage left behind by the tornados and strong winds.”

As of 2 p.m., Cleco had over 6,000 central Louisiana customers without power as a result of the storms. Parish

Customers without power in Avoyelles Parish 610 and 5,856 in Rapides Parish.

Cleco reminds customers to stay away from downed power lines and to call 911 or Cleco at 1-800-622-6537 to report unsafe electrical situations.

