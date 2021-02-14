Cleco prepared as winter storm approaches
PINEVILLE, La. – Feb. 14, 2021 – Cleco Power is prepared for the winter storm that is already bringing ice and snow to parts of the company’s service territory.
“In addition to our Cleco line crews, we are bringing in over 200 contractor line mechanics from Louisiana, Florida and Texas,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “In addition, we’ve nearly doubled the number of vegetation specialists we will have on-hand to help.”
In preparation for the storm, the company will close the following Customer Service Offices on Monday, Feb. 15:
Bunkie Customer Service Office
DeRidder Customer Service Office
Mansfield Customer Service Office
Pineville Customer Service Office
Ville Platte Customer Service Office
Opelousas Customer Service Office
Eunice Customer Service Office
Crowley Customer Service Office
New Iberia Customer Service Office
Franklin Customer Service Office
For the latest information on Cleco preparations, outage updates and restoration efforts, visit Cleco’s Storm Center page at www.cleco.com or follow the company on Facebook @Cleco Power.
###