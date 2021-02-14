Cleco prepared as winter storm approaches

PINEVILLE, La. – Feb. 14, 2021 – Cleco Power is prepared for the winter storm that is already bringing ice and snow to parts of the company’s service territory.

“In addition to our Cleco line crews, we are bringing in over 200 contractor line mechanics from Louisiana, Florida and Texas,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “In addition, we’ve nearly doubled the number of vegetation specialists we will have on-hand to help.”

In preparation for the storm, the company will close the following Customer Service Offices on Monday, Feb. 15:

Bunkie Customer Service Office

DeRidder Customer Service Office

Mansfield Customer Service Office

Pineville Customer Service Office

Ville Platte Customer Service Office

Opelousas Customer Service Office

Eunice Customer Service Office

Crowley Customer Service Office

New Iberia Customer Service Office

Franklin Customer Service Office

For the latest information on Cleco preparations, outage updates and restoration efforts, visit Cleco’s Storm Center page at www.cleco.com or follow the company on Facebook @Cleco Power.

###