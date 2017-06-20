Cleco urges customers to prepare for tropical storm

Pineville, La., June 20, 2017 – A tropical storm warning has been issued for Louisiana which includes parts of Cleco’s service territory. Flood producing rain and strong winds are expected to begin today and continue through the middle of the week. Cleco crews, along with contractor crews, are on stand-by, prepared to respond to possible weather related outages.

“We are closely monitoring weather reports,” said James Lass, general manager of distribution operations and emergency management. “Our crews and equipment are ready to respond, and we ask our customers to prepare, as well.”

Cleco storm preparation and safety tips:

Prepare a storm kit – gather supplies you might need for an outage, including flashlight, batteries, canned food, manual can opener, bottled water, medication and a first aid kit.

Clear patio furniture and other objects that could move in high winds and cause damage or injury.

Charge cell phones, tablets and laptops.

Do not connect portable generators to your home’s electrical wiring and never operate in an enclosed space like a garage.

If water is getting close to your home or business, turn off individual breakers and then turn off the electricity at the main breaker.

Remember to call 911 or Cleco at 1-800-622-6537 to report an unsafe situation involving electricity.

Cleco will continue to monitor the storm as it prepares to move across Louisiana. For additional storm preparation and safety tips, visit www.cleco.com.