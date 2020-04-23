Cleco working to assess damage, repair damaged equipment and restore power following storms in Avoyelles and surrounding areas

Cleco working to assess damage, repair damaged equipment and restore power following storms

Pineville, La., April 23, 2020(8 a.m.)–Strong storms and tornadoes moved across central Louisiana overnight causing power outages for nearly 7,000 customers.

“So far, Cleco crews have restored power to over 2,000 customers,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “Cleco crews, along with contractor crews, have been mobilized to respond to these weather-related power outages.”

The hardest hit areas were Avoyelles, Grant and Rapides parishes.”

As of 8 a.m., Cleco had approximately 4,760customers without power due to the storms.

Parish Customer outages

Avoyelles Parish 1,153

Grant Parish 192

Rapides Parish 2.923

“Crews are assessing damage, clearing debris, repairing damaged equipment and restoring power,” said Lass.

Cleco warns that downed power lines can be energized and dangerous. Stay away from all power lines and do not attempt to move an object that is touching a downed line. Call 911 and Cleco at 1-800-622-6537 to report a dangerous situation with electricity.

