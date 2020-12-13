Closed Avoyelles Parish school will be way station for monkeys shipped to zoos, labs

There will soon be one less former school campus sitting vacant and unused in Avoyelles Parish. The sales of the former special education school, last used as a parish detention center, was approved by the Avoyelles School Board at its Dec. 1 meeting.

If nothing intervenes to stop the deal from closing, the excited chattering and patter of little feet will once more be heard in the old school house halls. Also, those involuntarily sent to the old prison site will be held there until they can be shipped somewhere else to live out their lives in captivity.

It seems the property will be used as a holding area for primates -- chimps, monkeys, gorillas, etc. -- until they are shipped to facilities such as zoos and laboratories.

Jeffery Quebedeaux of Grand Coteau purchased the site for $287,000. The property was appraised at just over $300,000, so the sale price is within the range allowed by state law.

Superintendent Blaine Dauzat said the sale will be finalized in the near future, allowing Quebedeaux to begin turning the former school/prison into a way station for animals destined for medical research or zoological gardens.

In another matter, Dauzat told the board that as of earlier this week the school district would still be having four-day on-campus instruction for those students who are not enrolled in their school's 100 percent virtual option.

"That could change tomorrow," Dauzat said, noting the reports of increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

When Gov. John Bel Edwards pulled the state back into Phase 2, "he left schools in Phase 3. That is still the case."

When schools were in Phase 2, there was limited building and school bus capacities that resulted in the district imposing a "hybrid" program in which students attended school two days and were taught at home on a district-provided laptop for two days.

The district is prepared to do that again -- or even go completely virtual -- if pandemic conditions dictate such measures.

In other business, the School Board:

-- Authorized the District Attorney's Office to pursue collection of approximately $20,000 of delinquent camp lease payments.

-- Tabled on a 4-3 vote the issue of whether to withold the annual $25,000 allocation to the District Attorney's Office. Those voting to table the issue were Chris LaCour, Chris Robinson, Lynn Deloach and Jill Guidry. Those against the motion were Robin Moreau, Aimee Dupuy and Stanley Celestine Jr. Board members Rickey Adams and Latisha Small were absent.