CLTCC Campuses Closed Monday and Tuesday Due to Extreme Weather Operations to Continue Remotely Both Days

Due to extreme weather, all 8 CLTCC campus facilities will be closed Monday and Tuesday (February 15 & 16) yet we will continue to serve Students and Communities remotely as is possible. CLTCC will continue to monitor the weather and make announcements for Wednesday. As a reminder, Monday and Tuesday are Student holidays.

To contact us, you may do so by directly e-mailing one of our Team, calling us at 800.278.9855, e-mailing us at info@cltcc.edu, or online at www.CLTCC.edu. CLTCC encourages everyone to stay safe during this extended extreme weather event.