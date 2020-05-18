Cochon de-layed -- but not forgotten

There was no throng of visitors milling around the streets of Mansura this Mother's Day weekend. There were no squealing piglets and squealing children chasing those piglets. There was no one oinking

like a pig or hollering "su-eeeeeeeeee" or some other enticement for the bacon to come home.

Perhaps saddest of all, the thick aroma from a hog roasting on an open fire was missing from the Mansura landscape.

It was a case of "cochon delayed" -- but not forgotten. The annual festival will make an appearance later this fall, festival organizers said.

Mansura Chamber of Commerce board member Rebecca Lemoine didn't want the Mother's Day weekend tradition to be completely abandoned in this COVID-related "stay at home" period, so she put together a

few contests on Facebook and invited entrants.

Hundreds answered the call.

“I wanted people to be creative and have some fun on this weekend when the festival is normally held, “ Lemoine said, adding that she wanted to "make people happy in an uncomfortable time.”

Three of the contests were festival favorites, converted to a virtual application -- adult hog calling, children’s hog calling and beer drinking. Two were new for this year -- posting photos of past Cochon de

Lait festivals and memories of past festivals.

Winners were chosen at random, except for children's hog calling where all entrants received a festival T-shirt. Lemoine used left-over T-shirt, caps and memorabilia from past festivals as prizes.

"Thank you everyone who participated in the virtual Cochon de Lait Festival this weekend," Lemoine posted on Facebook. "The response was amazing! I loved reading all of your comments, seeing your festival photos and watching those brave few who competed in the video contests!"

She sent a special thanks to Kim Dowden with Jenny Claire Creates for making additional red trucker hats for the occasion.

Winners in the photo contest were Tonya Lied Peele, Jenny Lawson and Stephanie Sampson Thomas. In adult hog calling, Linda Glaser was the virtual champion. Clint Bordelon was chosen as the one-can beer drinking champ.

While the videos of the three traditional contests were fun, the photos and memories show what this festival means to the people of this parish.

The two winners selected in this contest, and their memory, are Thompson Guillot, who said, "#1 the food. #2 music & street dances. Best party anywhere" and Evette Desselle Bordelon, who wrote, "I enjoyed the parades the most, seeing the political candidates walking down Main St."

Following is a sample of the many other memories shared about the Cochon de Lait Festival and what it has meant to so many over the years.

"I can’t recall what year it was, but the Lynyrd Skynyrd band played on the Saturday night performance . The crowd was shoulder to shoulder and the music was awesome . I remember looking around and everyone there was swaying to the beat and singing along with the band!" -- Arleen Bordelon Ducote

"My favorite memory is bringing my grandfather. Even though it was raining, we still had a great time sitting under the pavilion and waiting for the pigs to come off the spit and smelling all the great food and just sharing great memories with my grandfather who had just lost my grandmother. He’s a veteran, so everywhere we went we met new friends. We were just sitting there, talking to people for hours but just spending memories together. It was the first time going with my grandfather since he lost my grandmother, but continuing to share memories." -- Linda Glaser

"Having a blast with my kiddies while working the fest! I even got to dance with an elderly man from Opelousas who was dressed in a purple and hot pink suit!" -- Jenni Chenevert Lofton

"I live in Mansura and we’re going to miss it -- and the music, too. I could sit outside with my family and listen to the music. My daughters would go to the fair and my granddaughter went for the first time last year. She was just 5 months old. This year would have been a great time for her on the rides. My family would always get the Sunday lunch plates. We love the pork. It’s delicious. I’m going to miss it so much. Maybe you can do it in June or July." -- Stacey Dubea

"My first date with my now husband was the Cochon de Lait in 1999." -- Annie Gauthier

"Sitting on the front porch of the Roy home watching the parade on Sunday morning. Such good times!"-- Nathalie Roy Mitchell

"I’m 61-years-old and as a child my family would go stay with my Aunt Jocelyn and Uncle Frank (Lunn) for Cochon de Lait Festival. A heady mix of sight, sounds, tastes -- relatives, street dancing, music and food. Aunt Jocelyn took me in the morning to see ladies spinning wool and making candles and such. By midday she was cooking sorcery in her Cajun kitchen. Nothing but good came outta dere my friends! Uncle Frank took us to see the pigs cooking. I can almost smell it after all these years. They’re long gone now, but the memories live on in me and my cousins and siblings. They don’t make em’ like dat anymore, cher!" -- Laurie Lunn

Hamilton

"We go every year and we are sad to see this not taking place this year. Not to mention, this is where my husband and I met. -- Roxie Harry Colley

"Cochon De Lait Celebration 13 years ago was my introduction to Mansura. I've been here ever since. I would love to buy a shirt. Good Times!" -- Ruth Watts

"Working the Friday night gate with my mom. Lots of interesting people come to the Cochon de Lait festival. We met folks from Canada, a film crew from France, a few Belgians and other far away guests. My parents Sidney and Vicki Jofffrion, volunteered for years." -- Terri Gremillion