Community Thanksgiving dinner to be held in Mansura

Thanksgiving dinner.

When those words are spoken, images of family gathered around a table filled with several meats, vegetables and desserts immediately spring to mind. Memories of children’s laughter and maybe a football game on TV in the background may flood the mind.

But the holiday is something completely different for those with no family, or whose family live too far away to visit more than once a year. It can be a lonely, depressing time when holiday memories are a reminder of what they have lost, not what they have to be thankful for. That thought, and a desire to begin an annual event to foster better relations within the community, led one Mansura family to organize a community Thanksgiving dinner.

Dinners will be served in the Cochon de Lait Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. It is free and open to everyone in the parish.

“I am so excited about this event that I have been rushing Thanksgiving to get here,” Lucille Hayes said. Hayes also serves on the Town Council.

About 20 members of her extended family are working on the event. The family formed a non-profit named God’s People Serving Others, or GPSO for short.

“Beginning next year, GPSO plans to conduct four acts of donation to the community each year,” Hayes said.

IDEA RAISED LAST YEAR

The idea for the community feast was raised last year when Hayes’ niece, Marva Batiste said something should be done for those with no family to spend Thanksgiving.

She proposed the family take on that project, and other members took up the challenge to make Marva’s idea a reality.

Charlene Batiste -- Marva’s mother and Hayes’ sister -- came up with the group’s name. Rana Hayes, Cori Hayes, Keren Batiste, Mekeba Barrett, Stanley Batiste and Laquanda Brown have also been active in organizing and preparing for the event. Rev. Ron Brown is the group’s adviser.

Hayes said they have planned a menu for 200 guests.

“Since Thanksgiving is a family time, we may not get 200 this year,” Hayes said. “This will give people an opportunity to get out of their house and spend Thanksgiving with other people.”

Take-out will be available and volunteers will deliver meals to those who are homebound.

“I really hope this fosters better relationships in Mansura,” Hayes said. “It is for everyone, black and white.

“Although it is a community event, it is not just for Mansura residents,” she continued. “Everyone is welcome.”