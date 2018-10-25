Compass Behavioral Center holds groundbreaking ceremony

Bayhills community native Mark Cullen said he was glad to be back in the lush, green environment of Avoyelles Parish.

“I’ve been living in Crowley, surrounded by rice farms,” the founder and chairman of Compass Health healthcare company told a crowd gathered for the groundbreaking of a new Compass Behavioral Center in Marksville on Oct. 8. “Rice farmers hate trees. I’m so glad to see the lush trees here in Avoyelles Parish.”

With an afternoon rain threatening and a brisk breeze blowing, Cullen looked at the site on Dr. James Childress Drive and said, “I love this site. We’re going to plant trees right over there,” he added, pointing to a spot in front of where work has begun.

The 18,000 sq. ft. geriatric psychiatric hospital is expected to open about this time next year, Cullen said.

“We chose to hold this ceremony during Mental Health Awareness Week to highlight the need for this kind of service,” he said. Many who receive the treatment to be offered at the Marksville center now have to travel long distances for that treatment.

Unfortunately, many more who need that treatment are going untreated.

“There is still a stigma and misunderstanding attached to mental illness,” Cullen said. “We will be working to address that.”

He said studies indicate 20 percent -- one in five Americans -- suffers from some sort of mental illness.

‘SHAMED INTO SILENCE'

“Many are shamed into silence and do not seek the treatment and help they need and deserve,” Cullen said.

The center will have 18 inpatient beds and five outpatient clinic therapy areas.

The center will create about 30 new jobs in the parish -- nurses, mental health technicians, social workers, activity therapists, dietary, housekeeping and office clerks.

Most of those will be hired from the local labor market, Cullen said.

“In 2016 we began searching for a desirable site to build in Marksville,” he said.

He said his friend, attorney Ben Luke, put him in contact with Dr. Paula Childress and Dr. Donna Breen.

That led to Compass purchasing property on what was then called Medic Avenue.

Childress said soon after that, she learned that the Marksville City Council wanted to rename the street in honor of her late husband Dr. James Childress, who served on the Avoyelles School Board for 12 years.

“James had a vision for this place,” Childress said. “He dreamed of medical offices being built here. Over the years we have had numerous offers from gas stations and others to purchase the property for development, but we held out.”

She said she is very glad they did.

Cullen said he was born in the Bayhills community, near Evergreen. His parents were Joan Firmin Cullen and William Cullen. The family moved to Alexandria before he finished high school.

Cullen said Compass has about 20 centers around the state. Those centers serve about 9,000 patients each year.

“Historically, Compass heavily focused on creating more quality outpatient mental health services in rural areas,” Cullen said. “Ideally the first step to care is outpatient care with a practitioner, not the emergency room.

“However, with greater number of higher acuity mental health patients in community hospital emergency rooms and nursing homes, over time we began adding inpatient beds where we could meet patient needs locally instead of traveling to a large urban area facility 30, 50 or even 90 miles away.”

WILL 'WALK THE WALK'

Compass’ Mission Statement is “Inspire hope. Promote wellness.” Its Vision Statement is “Full, productive, healthy lives for everyone.” Its goal is “to be a leader in psychiatric health.”

“At this facility, we will be walking the walk and not just talking it,” Cullen said.

He said the center will focus on geriatric patients with conditions such as Alzheimer’s, dementia and depression.

Cullen said there is definitely a need for more mental health services in this area, from juveniles to senior citizens.

“Compass’ expertise is in serving the older population, from 55 up,” he said.

The center will be a resource for information on mental illness that could be of use to those in the community seeking assistance, even if they do are not able to receive treatment at the Behavioral Center.