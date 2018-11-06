Complete unofficial election results
Avoyelles Parish
change parish
Secretary of State
Runs in multiple parishes
49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
3145 Kyle Ardoin (REP)29%
964 Heather Cloud (REP)9%
1669 "Gwen" Collins-Greenup (DEM)15%
182 A.G. Crowe (REP)2%
1127 "Rick" Edmonds (REP)10%
1310 Renee Fontenot Free (DEM)12%
1497 Thomas J. Kennedy III (REP)14%
231 Matthew Paul "Matt" Moreau (NOPTY)2%
658 Julie Stokes (REP)6%
Total: 10783
Unofficial Turnout: 44.1%
U. S. Representative -- 5th Congressional District
Runs in multiple parishes
49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
7417 Ralph Abraham (REP)70%
235 Billy Burkette (IND)2%
2815 Jessee Carlton Fleenor (DEM)26%
172 Kyle Randol (LBT)2%
Total: 10639
Unofficial Turnout: 43.5%
Member of School Board -- District 1
7 of 7 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
374 Marian Jacobs Gonzales (DEM)37%
219 Allen Holmes (NOPTY)22%
405 Latisha S. Small (DEM)41%
Total: 998
Unofficial Turnout: 37.7%
Member of School Board -- District 2
8 of 8 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
880 Ronald "Lynn" Deloach (DEM)55%
716 Darrell Wiley (NOPTY)45%
Total: 1596
Unofficial Turnout: 51.3%
Member of School Board -- District 5
7 of 7 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
427 Carolyn D. Bonton (DEM)35%
789 Stanley Celestine, Jr. (DEM)65%
Total: 1216
Unofficial Turnout: 43.4%
Member of School Board -- District 6
7 of 7 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
84 Brenda Blackman Dawson (DEM)9%
93 Mary Jones (DEM)10%
299 Lizzie "Liz" Ned (DEM)32%
450 Christopher "Chris" Robinson (NOPTY)49%
Total: 926
Unofficial Turnout: 42.6%
Member of School Board -- District 7
10 of 10 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
686 Rickey Adams (REP)53%
607 Michael "P" Lacombe (DEM)47%
Total: 1293
Unofficial Turnout: 47.0%
Member of School Board -- District 9
7 of 7 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
254 Rene Jean Luc Borrel (REP)18%
826 Aimee Bordelon Dupuy (REP)58%
143 Chadwick Dupuy (DEM)10%
211 John Gagnard (DEM)15%
Total: 1434
Unofficial Turnout: 50.4%
Constable -- Justice of the Peace Ward 1
2 of 2 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
299 Cody Desselle (NOPTY)31%
654 Mike Ducote (REP)69%
Total: 953
Unofficial Turnout: 54.6%
Mayor -- Town of Mansura
3 of 3 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
205 Judy M. James (DEM)39%
315 Kenneth Pickett, Sr. (DEM)61%
Total: 520
Unofficial Turnout: 54.2%
Aldermen -- Town of Mansura
(5 to be elected)
3 of 3 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
132 Rodney L. Barnett (REP)7%
294 Judy Augustine Bazert (DEM)16%
209 Bo Elmer (NOPTY)11%
232 Gaon Escude (NOPTY)12%
298 Bruce J. Jackson, Sr. (NOPTY)16%
152 Patricia "Pat" Martin (IND)8%
292 Rodrick "Poddgy" Perry (DEM)15%
286 Shawn Wilson (DEM)15%
Total: 1895
Unofficial Turnout: 39.5%
Aldermen -- Village of Moreauville
(3 to be elected)
1 of 1 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
231 Felix Benjamin (DEM)29%
157 Luke Ducote (NOPTY)20%
200 Oscar "OP" Goody, Jr. (DEM)25%
213 Shannon K. Sampson (DEM)27%
Total: 801
Unofficial Turnout: 37.6%
CA NO. 1 (ACT 719 - SB 31) -- Prohibit felon from public office
Runs in multiple parishes
49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
8064 YES75%
2749 NO25%
Total: 10813
Unofficial Turnout: 44.2%
CA NO. 2 (ACT 722 - SB 243) -- Unanimous jury for noncapital felonies
Runs in multiple parishes
49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
6052 YES56%
4725 NO44%
Total: 10777
Unofficial Turnout: 44.1%
CA NO. 3 (ACT 717 - SB 263) -- Permit donations from political subdivisions
Runs in multiple parishes
49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
5367 YES51%
5157 NO49%
Total: 10524
Unofficial Turnout: 43.1%
CA NO. 4 (ACT 720 - SB 59) -- Transportation Trust Fund
Runs in multiple parishes
49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
5422 YES51%
5132 NO49%
Total: 10554
Unofficial Turnout: 43.2%
CA NO. 5 (ACT 721 - SB 163) -- Extend eligibility for tax exemptions
Runs in multiple parishes
49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
6969 YES66%
3575 NO34%
Total: 10544
Unofficial Turnout: 43.1%
CA NO. 6 (ACT 718 - SB 164) -- Reappraisal of residential property
Runs in multiple parishes
49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
5652 YES54%
4813 NO46%
Total: 10465
Unofficial Turnout: 42.8%
PW Fantasy Sports -- Authorize Fantasy Sports Contests - Act 322, 2018
49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%
absentee reporting - 100%
5182 YES49%
5371 NO51%
Total: 10553
Unofficial Turnout: 43.2%