Complete unofficial election results

Runs in multiple parishes

49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

3145 Kyle Ardoin (REP)29%

964 Heather Cloud (REP)9%

1669 "Gwen" Collins-Greenup (DEM)15%

182 A.G. Crowe (REP)2%

1127 "Rick" Edmonds (REP)10%

1310 Renee Fontenot Free (DEM)12%

1497 Thomas J. Kennedy III (REP)14%

231 Matthew Paul "Matt" Moreau (NOPTY)2%

658 Julie Stokes (REP)6%

Total: 10783

Unofficial Turnout: 44.1%

U. S. Representative -- 5th Congressional District

Runs in multiple parishes

49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

7417 Ralph Abraham (REP)70%

235 Billy Burkette (IND)2%

2815 Jessee Carlton Fleenor (DEM)26%

172 Kyle Randol (LBT)2%

Total: 10639

Unofficial Turnout: 43.5%

Member of School Board -- District 1

7 of 7 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

374 Marian Jacobs Gonzales (DEM)37%

219 Allen Holmes (NOPTY)22%

405 Latisha S. Small (DEM)41%

Total: 998

Unofficial Turnout: 37.7%

Member of School Board -- District 2

8 of 8 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

880 Ronald "Lynn" Deloach (DEM)55%

716 Darrell Wiley (NOPTY)45%

Total: 1596

Unofficial Turnout: 51.3%

Member of School Board -- District 5

7 of 7 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

427 Carolyn D. Bonton (DEM)35%

789 Stanley Celestine, Jr. (DEM)65%

Total: 1216

Unofficial Turnout: 43.4%

Member of School Board -- District 6

7 of 7 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

84 Brenda Blackman Dawson (DEM)9%

93 Mary Jones (DEM)10%

299 Lizzie "Liz" Ned (DEM)32%

450 Christopher "Chris" Robinson (NOPTY)49%

Total: 926

Unofficial Turnout: 42.6%

Member of School Board -- District 7

10 of 10 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

686 Rickey Adams (REP)53%

607 Michael "P" Lacombe (DEM)47%

Total: 1293

Unofficial Turnout: 47.0%

Member of School Board -- District 9

7 of 7 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

254 Rene Jean Luc Borrel (REP)18%

826 Aimee Bordelon Dupuy (REP)58%

143 Chadwick Dupuy (DEM)10%

211 John Gagnard (DEM)15%

Total: 1434

Unofficial Turnout: 50.4%

Constable -- Justice of the Peace Ward 1

2 of 2 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

299 Cody Desselle (NOPTY)31%

654 Mike Ducote (REP)69%

Total: 953

Unofficial Turnout: 54.6%

Mayor -- Town of Mansura

3 of 3 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

205 Judy M. James (DEM)39%

315 Kenneth Pickett, Sr. (DEM)61%

Total: 520

Unofficial Turnout: 54.2%

Aldermen -- Town of Mansura

(5 to be elected)

3 of 3 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

132 Rodney L. Barnett (REP)7%

294 Judy Augustine Bazert (DEM)16%

209 Bo Elmer (NOPTY)11%

232 Gaon Escude (NOPTY)12%

298 Bruce J. Jackson, Sr. (NOPTY)16%

152 Patricia "Pat" Martin (IND)8%

292 Rodrick "Poddgy" Perry (DEM)15%

286 Shawn Wilson (DEM)15%

Total: 1895

Unofficial Turnout: 39.5%

Aldermen -- Village of Moreauville

(3 to be elected)

1 of 1 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

231 Felix Benjamin (DEM)29%

157 Luke Ducote (NOPTY)20%

200 Oscar "OP" Goody, Jr. (DEM)25%

213 Shannon K. Sampson (DEM)27%

Total: 801

Unofficial Turnout: 37.6%

CA NO. 1 (ACT 719 - SB 31) -- Prohibit felon from public office

Runs in multiple parishes

49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

8064 YES75%

2749 NO25%

Total: 10813

Unofficial Turnout: 44.2%

CA NO. 2 (ACT 722 - SB 243) -- Unanimous jury for noncapital felonies

Runs in multiple parishes

49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

6052 YES56%

4725 NO44%

Total: 10777

Unofficial Turnout: 44.1%

CA NO. 3 (ACT 717 - SB 263) -- Permit donations from political subdivisions

Runs in multiple parishes

49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

5367 YES51%

5157 NO49%

Total: 10524

Unofficial Turnout: 43.1%

CA NO. 4 (ACT 720 - SB 59) -- Transportation Trust Fund

Runs in multiple parishes

49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

5422 YES51%

5132 NO49%

Total: 10554

Unofficial Turnout: 43.2%

CA NO. 5 (ACT 721 - SB 163) -- Extend eligibility for tax exemptions

Runs in multiple parishes

49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

6969 YES66%

3575 NO34%

Total: 10544

Unofficial Turnout: 43.1%

CA NO. 6 (ACT 718 - SB 164) -- Reappraisal of residential property

Runs in multiple parishes

49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

5652 YES54%

4813 NO46%

Total: 10465

Unofficial Turnout: 42.8%

PW Fantasy Sports -- Authorize Fantasy Sports Contests - Act 322, 2018

49 of 49 precincts reporting - 100%

absentee reporting - 100%

5182 YES49%

5371 NO51%

Total: 10553

Unofficial Turnout: 43.2%