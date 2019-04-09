Connie Couvillon will not seek re-election as Avoyelles clerk of court

Avoyelles Parish Clerk of Court Connie Couvillon will not seek re-election this fall, she announced this week.

“I have enjoyed the pleasure of serving the residents of Avoyelles Parish for almost 37 years,” Couvillon said. “I began working in the Clerk’s Office in 1982, in the Civil Department. I was appointed as chief deputy in 2005 and elected as Clerk of Court in 2011.”

Couvillon said she was able to make many improvements in the office and its operations “all at no cost to the taxpayers.”

“It has been a great journey,” she continued, “and I want to thank the citizens of Avoyelles Parish for giving me the opportunity to serve them. I would also like to thank all of the deputy clerks who have worked with me during my tenure as clerk.”

Couvillon said she plans to “enjoy my grandchildren and family” as well as take time to travel and relax at home.

“Once again,” she said, “thank you for the pleasure of serving as your clerk of court for Avoyelles Parish.”

The election for clerk of court will be Oct. 12. A runoff, if needed, will be Nov. 16.