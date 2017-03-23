Correction: DA's son is not out on bond, ordered to rehab

The following is a Facebook post by District Attorney Charles Riddle on the arrest of his son, John. Avoyelles Today wanted to share this to correct some information which appeared in a recent story about the case:

"For those that are interested, as I posted earlier, my son John, has not been bonded out of Jail. His mother and I have decided not to bond him out. The newspaper printed an article stating that he bonded out. That

article is in this weeks newspaper. It is wrong and they will run a retraction. A detainer order was issued by the Judge requiring him to stay in a one year rehab. This is not a dismissal, nor is it bonding out. If he would leave

the facility he would be considered in violation of the detainer order. I would not normally put so much detail, but felt it was necessary to be sure that the public was aware that the article is wrong."