Cottonport bank to close all Avoyelles locations at 4 pm today due to weather forecast

Wed, 08/26/2020 - 3:02pm

From Cottonport bank:

Bank operations today and tomorrow are subject to the following:
•Avoyelles Parish locations shall close today, Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 4:00 p.m.
•Baton Rouge, Brusly, and New Roads branches shall close today at 2:00 p.m.

We plan to reopen all locations tomorrow at noon, weather and weather-related situations permitting. Effie and Plaucheville will remain closed through tomorrow.

