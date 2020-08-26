Cottonport bank to close all Avoyelles locations at 4 pm today due to weather forecast

From Cottonport bank:

Bank operations today and tomorrow are subject to the following:

•Avoyelles Parish locations shall close today, Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 4:00 p.m.

•Baton Rouge, Brusly, and New Roads branches shall close today at 2:00 p.m.

We plan to reopen all locations tomorrow at noon, weather and weather-related situations permitting. Effie and Plaucheville will remain closed through tomorrow.