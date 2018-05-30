Cottonport Elementary dedicates ‘Field Day’ in memory of beloved teacher

Youngsters in brightly colored T-shirts danced down the Cottonport walking track to the sounds of Bruno Mars on the PA system while teachers made finishing touches to prepare for the Cottonport Elementary School “Live to Play Field Day” on May 11.

This year’s event was dedicated to long-time 5th grade teacher Amy McMullan Adams, who passed away shortly after school started in August. She was 41.

“It is appropriate because this was one of Miss Amy’s favorite events,” friend and fellow-teacher Ashley Ducote told the crowd of children and teachers on the former football field behind the school.

“Don’t think of this day in sadness because we miss Miss Amy,” Ducote said. “It is a happy day because we know she is smiling, looking down and enjoying watching us today.”

Ducote, who teaches 6th grade, said Adams was very competitive and always wanted her class to win.

“This morning I was thinking about how she would motivate them to do their best,” she recalled.

“I have a video of her from last year, championing her students and urging them on to win,” Ducote said. “She loved her children and they loved her.”

A group of 6th graders, many of whom were in “Miss Amy’s” class last year, released balloons in her memory to start the games.

Afterwards, a few shared their memories of their teacher. “She helped me and would give me things,” one boy said. “She would help me learn English and other subjects,” another said. “She always made sure we were wearing our belts,” another student said with a laugh.

Several said at the same time, “We love Miss Amy.”