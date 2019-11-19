Cottonport policeman injured during high speed chase.

Two law enforcement officers were injured in separate incidents related to the pursuit of a felony suspect Tuesday morning.

Brennan Chenevert, 32, of Cottonport was arrested shortly after the pursuit and charged with numerous felony charges.

The pursuit began when Chenevert fled from an Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy who was attempting to serve felony warrants on Chenevert.

A Cottonport police officer joined the pursuit. She was injured when she flipped her vehicle on Crackville Road between Evergreen and Cottonport. Bystanders helped get the officer out of the car. She was airlifted to an Alexandria hospital.

In a separate incident, the APSO pursued Chenevert to a road where both vehicles became bogged down in mud, an APSO spokesman said.

Chenevert fled on foot and the deputy followed. However, the deputy injured his foot during the chase and was transported to an Alexandria hospital where he was treated and released.

Chenevert was arrested without incident at about 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Charges against Chenevert include forgery, criminal conspiracy, theft, damage to property, domestic abuse, aggravated flight, resisting arrest, resisting an officer, reckless operation and criminal trespassing.