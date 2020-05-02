Cottonport puts 1-cent sales tax renewal on Nov. 3 ballot

There are two philosophies of calling a local tax election.

One is to pick an election date with only a few items on the ballot, the rationale being that the more who vote, the more who vote "No."

Cottonport has decided to go in the other direction, putting its renewal of a 1-cent sales tax on the Nov. 3 ballot -- which includes choosing who will lead the country for the next four years.

The advantage of holding an election on a "crowded ballot" is that the cost of the election is shared by all of the entities participating in that election, such as printing the ballots and polling expenses.

The Town Council meeting on April 20 was chaired by Mayor Pro-Tem Curtis Francisco because Mayor Scotty Scott was absent.

The tax was first approved 24 years ago and expires next April. The town's voters approved a second 1-cent sales tax in 2018.

In another matter, the council approved a new franchise agreement with Century Link to provide telecommunication services within the town limits. Under that agreement, the company will pay the town 4 percent of its

earnings from Cottonport customers.