Coulon elected mayor of Bunkie when Washington disqualified

Bruce Coulon automatically became the next mayor of Bunkie when his lone challenger was disqualified for not having lived in the town for at least one year.

12th Judicial District Judge William Bennett ruled there was sufficient evidence to prove that Jonathan Washington was a resident of Georgia for most of last year and thus did not meet the residency requirements to run for mayor.

The decision left Coulon as the only candidate for the position. Incumbent Mayor Mike Robertson did not seek re-election. Bunkie businessman Gregg Hudson qualified for the race on Jan. 5, but withdrew his candidacy on Jan. 8. Washington also qualified on Jan. 5, the same day he registered to vote at a Bunkie address.

Several pieces of evidence were presented by District Attorney Charles Riddle indicating Washington was living in the Atlanta area until recently.

Bennett ruled that Bunkie police chief candidate Scott Ferguson had lived in Bunkie for at least a year prior to qualifying for the election. Incumbent Police Chief Bobby Corner had filed that challenge.