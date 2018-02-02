Coulon, Robertson working for smooth transition of Bunkie administrations

The Bunkie mayor’s gavel will pass from one man to another this summer without the need for a vote of the people.

When 12th Judicial District Judge Billy Bennett ruled Jan. 19 that candidate Jonathan Washington did not meet the eligibility requirements to seek the office, Bruce Coulon was left as the only candidate for mayor. Gregg Hudson had qualified for the office, but withdrew a few days later.

That means there is no mayoral race on March 24 and Coulon will be sworn into office to succeed Mike Robertson on July 1.

“I’m excited to be the next mayor of Bunkie,” Coulon said. “I want to see Bunkie move forward in the coming years and I will be dedicated to the residents of Bunkie.”

Coulon is co-owner of Coulon’s Complete Electrical Service in Bunkie. His wife, Martha,has been the principal of St.Anthony Catholic School for the past nine years. He served on the City Council for District 4 for 25 years.

“I really want to thank the citizens of Bunkie for showing their confidence in asking me to run for mayor,” Coulon said. “It will indeed be an honor and privilege to serve as the mayor of Bunkie for the next four years.”

His vision for the next four years includes working to improve the environment and economic development of Bunkie.

“For these goals to be achieved, it is absolutely necessary for all citizens to pull together,” Coulon said. “I’m ready to accept the challenges of this position and take the lead in making our community a safer, more prosperous and more enjoyable place to raise our families.”

Coulon’s parents were the late Landry and Mary Lee Coulon, who owned Martha’s Flower Shop. Coulon and his wife have three grown children Mark (Ashley), Kolby (Jessica) and Callie (Jacob). They have four grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Coulon has been a Bunkie “Citizen of the Year”, Chamber of Commerce president and Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus. He is a member of the Avoyelles Parish Democratic Committee, has served on the Corn Festival Committee for 23 years and served one year on the Avoyelles Port Commission.

TRANSITION

Coulon and Robertson are already working on the transition from the old administration to the new.

“We had a great discussion and have started going over several items that he needs to be up to speed on when he takes office,” Robertson said. “One of the biggest items we will be working on is the upcoming budget that starts July 1.”

Coulon agreed that understanding the budget will be a major step before he takes office. The budget will be developed under the current administration, but be the responsibility of the new one.

“Being able to work on the budget with the council members and department heads before July 1 will be a huge benefit,” Coulon noted. “I want to see if we can find funds to help clean up neglected properties and abandoned cars.”

Coulon said he would also like to fund a dog pound to help the city remove stray animals roaming the streets.

Robertson said he will meet with Coulon often between now and July 1 to ensure the new mayor is ready on Day One.

“Both of us want to see a smooth transition,” Robertson said.

Coulon already has one advantage in that he knows most of the city employees, Robertson added.

Coulon will be “brought up to speed” on all projects underway or being planned and will take part in meetings on those projects.

Robertson said he will also update Coulon on events as they occur and explain the day-to-day operations of the city departments.

“There is a lot to learn before July 1, but I’m ready to start,” Coulon said. “I appreciate Robertson and the council for letting me work with them before July 1. I think this will lead to a smooth transition when I take over.”