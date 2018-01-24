Court ruling 'elects' Coulon as Bunkie mayor

Bunkie will have a new mayor starting July 1, after a court decision Friday left only one man on the March 24 ballot.

12th Judicial District Judge Bennett ruled candidate Jonathan Washington did not meet eligibility requirements for the office because he had not lived in Bunkie for at least a year prior to qualifying to run for mayor. That left Bruce Coulon as the only candidate to succeed Mike Robertson, who chose not to seek re-election. There was no challenge to Bennett's ruling filed by the Monday afternoon deadline.

The day-long hearing at the Avoyelles Courthouse last Friday also addressed a challenge in the Bunkie police chief’s race.

Bunkie Police Chief Bobby Corner withdrew his objection to Scotty Ferguson’s candidacy, which also hinged on a question of whether the candidate had lived in Bunkie for at least a year prior to qualifying for the election. That decision leaves Corner and three challengers -- Ferguson, Zach Guice and Phillip Tagliarino -- on the March 24 ballot for police chief.

WASHINGTON CASE

The only topic addressed in the challenge to Washington’s candidacy was where he lived during the past year.

District Attorney Charles Riddle contended Washington lived in Powder Springs, Ga., and not at 124 S. Commercial St., Apt. B in Bunkie as Washington claimed.

Washington and his attorney, Darrell Hickman, said Washington has lived in Bunkie since late November 2016. Washington said he had mail delivered to a Bunkie P.O. box. He later admitted that his mail was delivered to several addresses in both Bunkie and Georgia.

Washington said he moved back to Bunkie in November 2016 because he was getting too old to travel back and forth to Georgia. He said he goes back to Atlanta every six to eight weeks to be with his wife and children.

“My wife and I made a decision for me to come to Bunkie,” Washington testified. “My wife and I are both planning to retire in Bunkie in a few more years.” He said they decided to leave their children in Powder Springs to attend school, especially a 14-year-old who wants to graduate from his current high school.

Riddle also pointed out that Washington had not voted in Bunkie since 1996 when he moved away.

Washington and his wife opened coffee shops in Bunkie and Marksville in 2006. When the coffee shops closed in 2007, they moved to Georgia and formed Sajon Enterprises, which has a Powder Springs address.

Riddle said all of the company’s bills and Washington’s personal bills go to Powder Springs to be paid.

Washington produced an electric and water bill that went to the Bunkie address that he said he paid in cash.

Washington said he may have been ignorant of state law, but he never switched his driver’s license or license plates on a vehicle registered in Georgia even though he was living in Louisiana.

Cottonport and Union bank representatives testified that Washington took out loans and reapplied for a debit card. In each case, he used the Powder Springs address. Washington countered that he never checked the address when he filled out loan papers or applied for as new debt card. He just signed the papers.

BENNETT'S RULING

Bennett said a person can have several residences, but only one domicile. He found that Riddle had provided enough evidence to show Washington may not be domiciled in Bunkie.

One issue Bennett noted was the May 2017 transfer of Washington’s properties to his wife, which listed his address as the home in Georgia.

Bennett ruled Riddle had presented a prima facie case -- a legal term literally meaning “first impression” that means the evidence presented is sufficient to prove the case unless the other party can present substantial evidence to contradict that material.

Bennett said Riddle initially had the burden to prove Washington was not eligible to run for office. However, “once the party bearing the burden of proof has established a prima facie case, the burden shifts to the opposing party to present sufficient evidence to overcome the other party’s prima facie case.”

Washington and Hickman were unable to overcome Riddle’s prima facie evidence indicating Washington's domicile was in Georgia for most of the past year.

Bennett said a court must weigh documentary evidence to determine a person’s domicile. That evidence includes voter registration, homestead exemption, vehicle registration records, driver’s license address, notarized statements and evidence showing most of a person’s property is at that location.

Bennett cited two court cases, a 2014 case involving a mayoral candidate in Springhill and a 2005 state Supreme Court decision on determining a person’s legal domicile.

The Supreme Court decision said “it is incumbent on courts to weigh the evidence present in order to determine domicile in fact. Otherwise, the legal concept for domicile is meaningless and every person would be considered legally domiciled wherever he says he is domiciled.”

FERGUSON CASE

In the Ferguson case, attorneys held a brief conference with Bennett and then announced the challenge to Ferguson’s candidacy was being withdrawn.

Ferguson’s attorney Mark Jeansonne had filed a motion asking Bennett to rule Corner’s challenge did not meet the legal requirements of an objection to Ferguson’s candidacy.

The motion stated that Ferguson could prove he had lived in Bunkie for at least a year prior to Jan. 3, when he qualified to run for police chief, should the judge require the challenge be heard in court.

One point made was that the challenge to the candidacy did not even have the right name. It asked for an investigation into the candidacy of “Bobby Ferguson,” and did not even state the office the candidate was seeking.

Corner was represented by Hickman, who went 0-2 on the day’s court action.