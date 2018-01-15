Courthouse/state offices close tomorrow

Joey Frank, Parish Emergency Preparedness Director, has announced the Avoyelles Parish Courthouse will be closer for business tomorrow.

“All of Avoyelles Parish Courthouse will be closed tomorrow due to winter weather

Also the state offices will be closed tomorrow

Pease Do not drive in the ice or snow unless it is absolute necessary it create a danger to all first responder they all have Love ones that they want to go home to !!!” he said in a Social Media post.