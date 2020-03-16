Courts in Avoyelles closed until after April 1

The following court closures were announced by Avoyelles Parish District Attorney Charles Riddle on Monday, March 16:

All Court proceedings in Avoyelles Parish (12th JD) are cancelled until April 1, 2020.

The only exception will be emergency hearings, such as juvenile removals.

Drug Court participants will be required to contact the Drug Court by phone when they are supposed to go to meetings. Call until you have made contact.

All of those scheduled for criminal court tomorrow, March 17 are rescheduled to April 1, 2020.

There will be no trials, arraignments, IV-D, juvenile court (except emergency hearings) nor any motions in civil or criminal court until April 1, 2020.

The DA's office, Clerk's Office and Judge's Office will remain open. We are asking those who have notices of court appearance to please call the DA's office for the new dates. 318-253-6587.

This is a major decision after consulting with the Judges, Clerk of Court, IDB and District Attorney. This is for the protection of the public. Please view this site for updates.

If you have fines due for criminal proceedings or for Traffic tickets , please note that you still need to pay these. If you have questions about payment, please contact our office.

God bless each of you, and please avoid touching and wash your hands frequently.