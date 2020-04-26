COVID cases slow, but death toll grows

While the number of new infections in the parish appears to be slowing, the death toll from COVID-19 continues to climb.

Avoyelles Parish Coroner Dr. James Bordelon cautioned the public earlier this month to expect the number of deaths to increase as some who have fought COVID-19 for the past several weeks and developed respiratory complications pass away.

As of the latest report Friday, there had been 79 positive tests for coronavirus in the parish. There were seven deaths.

Two of the most recent deaths in the parish were Raymond Laborde Correctional Center Warden Sandy McCain and the prison's medical director, Dr. Casey McVea. Both men died this past weekend.

McCain, age 67, had led RLCC for the past four years of a career with the Louisiana Department of Corrections that spanned almost three decades. Dr. McVea, age 49, had been at the Cottonport prison for two years

and been with DOC for about 10 years.

"In addition to being a respected leader and a gentleman, he was a dear friend," DOC Secretary James LeBlanc said Monday.

There has been an observation expressed that the actual number of infected individuals in Avoyelles Parish is less than the official number.

Emergency Preparedness Director Joey Frank said four individuals were tested three times, eight were tested twice and one was tested four times -- 13 people representing 32 tests, or 19 more "positives" than patients.

Frank said he does not have an explanation for the number of multiple tests, but suspects some individuals grew impatient with the long wait time in the first few weeks of the current crisis and obtained one or more additional tests from other medical providers before the first test results came back positive.

The Louisiana Department of Health & Hospitals lists the number of positive cases that can be determined for parish communities.

As of Wednesday there were between 21-50 cases in Marksville, between 6-20 in the C o t t o n p o r t - M o r e a u v i l l e -Evergreen-Bordelonville areas and between 1-5 each in Simmesport-Hamburg, Bunkie, Plaucheville and the Hessmer-Mansura area. There were no cases reported in the Fifth Ward, Moncla and Ward 1 areas.