COVID exposure closes Avoyelles Police Jury offices

Due to exposure to at least one case of COVID-19 in the courthouse, the Avoyelles Police Jury is locking its offices' doors to public access, Police Jury President Kirby Roy said.

Anyone needing to discuss an issue with Secretary/Treasurer Jamey Wiley must knock and request admission.

"This includes myself as well as any other juror or staff members," Roy said. "Treat everyone as if they have the virus.This includes the people you work with."

Roy said he has not discussed the situation with other courthouse agencies such as the registrar, clerk of court and assessor to see if they will follow the jury's lead in scaling back public contact during this upsurge in cases. The jury's decision applies to the main office, Permit Office, Sign Shop and HUD Office.

Roy said one individual who works closely with the Police Jury has tested positive for COVID and another individual with jury contacts is awaiting test results.

"The people are not parish employees, but do work closely with this office," Roy noted.

All parish-provided services should be conducted with a mask and behind plexiglass, he said. Gloves and the use of disinfectants are encouraged.

"Again, I cannot stress any more, this virus is still here and will not go away anytime soon," Roy said. "Respect yourself as well as others."

The Police Jury cancelled its committee meeting on Thursday (July 9) because the meeting could not be held in one of the courtrooms because court was in session, Roy noted. The regular monthly meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday (July 14) in the yard on the Main Street side of the courthouse. If fewer than 15 people attend, the meeting will be moved to the Police Jury Meetinhg Room.

Roy had asked that discussion of COVID-19 protocol, possible reinstatment of a parishwide curfew, parishwide mask requirements (especially in the courthouse), Parish Barn employees and office staff rotation, home computers and working at home options be placed on the committee agenda.

"People, we need to be safe and more conscious of our fellow human beings and family members," Roy said