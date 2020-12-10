COVID still ‘enrolled’ in schools

COVID is not only affecting families' holidays at this time of year. It continues to stick its ugly crowned head in other areas of the community's life.

Periodically there have been rumors of one school or another being on the verge of shutting down due to a COVID outbreak. However, Superintendent Blaine Dauzat said the situation has never come close to

requiring such drastic action.

The schools and the district have protective measures and procedures in place to address the issues that do occur, from a single possible exposure with no infection to a major outbreak, Dauzat assured.

"We have had to quarantine students since Day 1 because they had come into contact at home with someone that had tested positive," Dauzat said.

One recent incident at Bunkie Magnet required a few students to be quarantined at home because one of their family members tested positive for the virus. There have also been several incidents where teachers

have had to be quarantined because they came in contact with someone who tested positive outside of school, he added.

Most of those who have been quarantined never contracted the disease, Dauzat said.

Red River Charter Academy, an independent public school, extended its Thanksgiving holidays by a few days due to the need for several staff and students to quarantine due to exposure to COVID.

"The problem we have is caused by the quarantine issue," he continued. "The guidelines require us to quarantine any child or employee who has come into contact with someone who has tested positive.

"If Mama calls the school and says, 'I just tested positive for COVID,' we have to send her child home for two weeks," Dauzat said. "If we have a teacher who tests positive, not only do they have to be

quarantined for two weeks, but any student they came within close contact to -- possibly even as far away as sitting on the front row -- would need to be quarantined."

Dauzat said the schools always knew it would be impossible to keep COVID out of the classrooms, but he noted he believes the presence of COVID is less in the schools than in the community at large.

His observation is supported by national studies and surveys that concluded the classroom may be the safest, most COVID-free environment for children. Those reports also found that it appears COVID

does not spread as much or as quickly in schools -- especially elementary schools -- as it does in congregate settings for adults.

The working theory on why that might be is that young children do not catch, carry and spread the disease as easily as adults.

One national analyst noted that many areas in the nation are closing schools but keeping restaurants and bars open when they should be doing the exact opposite.