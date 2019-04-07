Crash on Hwy 115 near Effie claims life of Pineville woman

A crash on Hwy 115 just north of Effie has claimed the life of a Pineville woman.

On Saturday, April 6 at approximately 2 pm, Louisiana State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 115, north of Effie. Crystal Wiley, 34, was heading northbound when she lost control and ran off the left side of the road. She then collided with a tree. Troopers say she was not wearing a seat belt.

Wiley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Routine toxicology tests are pending and the crash remains under investigation.