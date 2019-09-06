Credit Card Skimmers Found in Avoyelles

Sheriff Doug Anderson is advising Avoyelles Parish residents and business owners to be alert to the possibility of credit card skimmers being placed on gas pumps, point of sale terminals inside stores, and ATM’s. Credit card skimmers are devices that are attached on or over parts of legitimate card readers to steal consumer’s credit or debit card information and PIN numbers. Recently, a card skimmer was located at a local business, and Sheriff’s Office investigators are working with other agencies in the parish, throughout the state, and with the United States Secret Service, to determine if anyone’s debit or credit card information was stolen and to identify a suspect. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office has several investigators who are members of the U.S. Secret Service Financial Crimes Task Force, which consists of federal, state, and local law enforcement officers whose goal is to combat financial crime in Louisiana and throughout the United States, including credit card skimmers.

Sheriff Anderson says that residents and business owners should be on the lookout for any signs that a card reading device has been altered, including:

- Any part of the card reader that is loose or moves when jiggled

- A security seal that has been broken

- A card reader that sticks out far beyond the panel

- A PIN-pad that is thicker than normal or buttons that feel unusual when pressed

- Scratch marks on the card reader or PIN-pad

- Visible wires or tape

Sheriff Anderson advises that if a private individual discovers a skimmer, or suspects a skimmer may be attached to a credit card reader, they should alert the business owner or employees, and should contact the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office or their local police department. Individuals should regularly monitor their debit and credit card accounts for any unusual or unrecognized transactions, and also check their credit reports for any fraudulent accounts. Business owners who discover skimmers or suspect that a skimmer may be present should contact the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office or their local police department, and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Weights and Measures Division.