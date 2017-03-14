D A's son charged with possession, obscenity

John Riddle, the son of Avoyelles Parish District Attorney Charles Riddle was arrested on drug and obscenity charges last night.

According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office John Riddle, 36, and Jennifer Mose, 27, were being questioned by a Wildlife and Fisheries agent for obscenity in a vehicle on Highway 451 near T. Bordelon Road near Bordelonville.

After sheriff's deputies got there, the two were found with a controlled dangerous substance. They were arrested and each charged with one count of obscenity and one count of possession of schedule two drugs.

District Attorney Riddle, in a letter which was published in the Avoyelles Journal a few weeks ago, acknowledged his son's drug problem, and asked for prayers for the family. At the time, the younger Riddle had been arrested in St. Tammany Parish and charges were likely in Avoyelles. KALB TV reported that that Charles Riddle said "John's drug use has caught up with him".

John Riddle and Jennifer Mose are both still in the Avoyelles Parish Jail on a $3000 bond.