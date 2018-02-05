DA to take tractor tasing to Grand Jury March 15

District Attorney Charles Riddle has announced intentions to take the October 2017 tractor tasing incident to a Grand Jury.

Riddle stated in an interview today, he will call all officers and medical personnel as witnesses involved in the incident that left one man dead.

Riddle did said he had received the autopsy report of Frank but could not comment on the findings as it is an ongoing investigation.

In late October 2017, Armando Frank was wanted by APSO on burglary charges and died after a tasing incident following a struggle with APSO officers in the Wal-Mart parking lot.

Three deputies sustained minor to moderate injuries in the struggle requiring treatment at a local hospital.

Below is the original information posted by Avoyelles Today on the death. It appeared October 20, 2017:

Armando Frank, 42, of 2124 La. Hwy 1192 in Marksville was wanted on charges of burglary of an inhabited dwelling and criminal trespassing related to an Oct. 8 incident, APSO Chief Deputy Steve Martel said.

At about 11:15 a.m. last Friday, deputies stopped Frank while he was driving a tractor in the south side of the Walmart parking lot.

Frank refused to dismount from the tractor and a struggle ensued. Frank was at first verbally combative and then became physically combative, telling deputies he would not be taken to jail, Martel said.

Frank allegedly bit one officer and struck another. A third officer was also injured in the struggle.

One of the officers discharged his Taser in an attempt to end the struggle. After he was off the tractor, Frank reportedly continued to fight the deputies, resulting in Frank being “tased” a second time.

At that point, officers noticed Frank’s breathing was becoming shallow and he was unresponsive. A deputey administered CPR while an ambulance was en route to the scene. The suspect was rushed to Avoyelles Hospital, where he died, Martel said.

Avoyelles Coroner Dr. L.J. Mayeux has ordered an autopsy and tests concerning Franks’ death.

One of the injured deputies was treated and released while two were admitted overnight for observation.