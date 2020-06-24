Dauzat, Desselle ready to begin first terms on July 1

As the nation looks forward to what will probably be a more subdued Independence Day than in past years, two parish officials will soon start their term of office.

David Dauzat took his oath of office as the new Avoyelles Parish sheriff on June 16 and Connie Desselle was sworn in on June 18 to her first elected term as Clerk of Court.

State law requires offficials take oaths of office prior to the day of taking office.

CONNIE DESSELLE

Desselle will have an easier first day on the job than Dauzat is expecting. She has been acting clerk of court since last July, when Connie Couvillon retired with just less than a year left in her last term. She also has 22 years of experience in the clerk's office to fall back on.

Desselle was elected in a three-candidate election in October. Dauzat also defeated two opponents, including incumbent Doug Anderson, in October.

Her term as interim clerk was "a challenging experience due to COVID-19," she said. "It provided a different perspective. I was lucky that I had worked in all of the departments in the office, so the transition will be easier. I am grateful for that experience."

DAVID DAUZAT

Dauzat has plenty of law enforcement experience that will serve him and the parish well over the next four years, but that doesn't do much for getting the office ready for a new administration.

He said he has not been able to work with the outgoing administration to make the transition smoother.

Tasks ahead include minor things like letterhead for the department stationery to more serious matters such as reviewing the department budget.

There will be a formal swearing-in ceremony in the Sheriff's Office parking lot at mid-morning of July 1.

Dauzat and his deputies will repeat their oaths of office at that time.

"This is primarily for the public," Dauzat said. The public will be welcome to attend the outdoor ceremony.

Dauzat said most APSO employees who submitted a resume and application for their position with the new administration will remain with the department. Some senior management officials will not be.

"We will probably start with about 135 employees and add more as we grow," he said.

Dauzat said his promise for his administration is "operate with professionalism and give the public the service it deserves. We will have our challenges, but our responsibility is to serve the communities of this

parish, to work with one another in investigations and handling the calls that come in.

"This administration will be honest, transparent, will do what we are supposed to do and leave politics out of it."