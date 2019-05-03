David Dauzat to seek parish sheriff post

(Editor’s note: This is an an-nouncement by a candidate in the Oct. 12 election.)

To all citizens of Avoyelles Parish,

I, David L. Dauzat, would like to announce that I will be running for the position of Avoyelles Parish Sheriff in the October 12, 2019 election.

I am a lifelong resident of Avoyelles Parish. I am 47 years old and have been married to my wife, Patricia Lemoine Dauzat, for 26 years.

My wife and I have 3 children: Tucker, 23; Kennedy, 18; and Parker, 8. I was raised in Fifth Ward by my parents, Bert and Sandra Dauzat. I grew up in heavy equipment construction/land clearing and farming.

I have 4 siblings: the late Stephanie Dauzat Pollard and husband, Bret; Lisa Dauzat and husband, Randy; Mark Dauzat and wife, Gwen; and Johnathan Dauzat.

My message is simple. I have a public servant’s heart.

Having been a Louisiana State Trooper since 2001, I’ve been fortunate enough to serve numerous citizens in the state and local parishes.

During my time on the road, I gained much experience and training.

As a parish trooper, I served the citizens of Avoyelles Parish until I was promoted to the position of sergeant in February 2014. I then worked with other Troop E supervisors to manage troopers/operations in 10 parishes in Central Louisiana, including Avoyelles Parish.

My personnel file as a Louisiana State Trooper is flawless. I love Avoyelles Parish, its people and its culture.

I am saddened when I hear or read about people’s misfortunes in Avoyelles -- whether it be a break-in, theft, criminal damage to property, a domestic dispute, a homicide, an overdose, a suicide, incarcerated individual(s). The list goes on.

I want to make a difference in our parish. We can achieve this goal together. The office of Sheriff should be held by someone who can bring proactive solutions that will make Avoyelles Parish a better, safer place to live and raise a family.

What the sheriff does impacts the citizens.

David L. Dauzat