Delta 2:30 p.m. update; safe generator tips

Hurricane Delta has weakened from a major hurricane to a strong Category 2 storm as it draws nearer to the Louisiana coast where Cat 4 Laura struck in late August.

Delta will be taking a northeast path after it arrives, unlike Laura who went almost due north up the Sabine Strip before veering to the northeast.

Avoyelles meteorologist Louis Coco, of KLIL Radio, said a front in Texas is pushing the storm to keep it from straying into Texas and is also responsible for its path's more drastic bend.

The storm had slowed to 13 mph this morning when it was a Category 3 hurricane, but was clocked at 14 mph this afternoon. Despite an expected weaker intensity, Delta is expected to cause major damage, flooding and power outages along the coast and as it moves inland.

Hurricane-force winds will strike communities within 40 miles of the storm's center when it arrives in eastern Cameron Parish later today. It is expected to be a tropical storm when it passes between Alexandria and Marksville around 1 a.m. Saturday. Forecasts are for sustained winds of almost 60 mph. The current path puts much of the western half of the parish within that 40-mile radius for the storm's winds.

There will be widespread and lengthy power outages. Some outages were already occurring in southwest Louisiana, where gusts of 60 mph were already being felt Friday morning.

Those in the storm's path are reminded that Hurricane Laura is blamed for 30 deaths in Louisiana, but nine of those were from carbon monoxide poisoning due to improper use of generators for those who had lost electricity service.

The State Fire Marshal's Office has released this list of tips in the safe use of portable generators:

1. Do not place a generator inside of any structure

2. Do not place near open windows or doors

3. Do not use in wet conditions

4. Do not refuel the generator when it's hot

5. Do not plug a generator into a wall outlet