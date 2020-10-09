Delta update, 9 a.m. Friday

As of 9 a.m. Friday (Oct. 9), Hurricane Delta was a Category 3 (major) hurricane about 160 miles south of Cameron Parish, moving north at 14 mph. It is expected to make landfall as a Category 2 storm near Grand Chenier at about 7 p.m. The hurricane will cause significant storm surge, heavy rains and winds of over 100 mph.

Delta is projected to take a northeast path that will carry it between Marksville and Alexandria at about 1 a.m. Saturday. Forecasters believe it will have weakened to a tropical storm with sustained winds of 58 mph and gusts of 69 mph.

The current projected path of the storm's eye will pass in or near the northwest corner of the parish as it continues moving north-northeast.

Cleco has already mobilized 2,000 contracted workers, in addition to its own employees, for the anticipated damage and power outages from Delta. One of the utility company's five staging areas is being set up in the Bunkie area. Sleeper trailers for crew members were seen traveling on La. Hwy 115 between Marksville and Hessmer earlier today.