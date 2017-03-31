Derrick Stafford sentenced to 40 years for killing of Jeremy Mardis and attempted manslaughter of Chris Few
Fri, 03/31/2017 - 12:20pm Garland Forman
Law enforcement officer Derrick Stafford was sentenced to 40 years for the manslaughter conviction of six-year old Jeremy Mardis and 15 years for the attempted manslaughter of Mardis' father, Christopher Few by 12th Judicial Court Judge Billy Bennett. Both sentences to run concurrently. Stafford is not eligible for parole for at least 20 years and was given credited with time served in jail.