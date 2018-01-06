Derrius Guice's Avoyelles family proud of his achievements

His running has delighted LSU fans for the past two seasons. Many fans are hoping for one more year, but after the Citrus Bowl held Jan.1, Derrius Guice may look for greener pastures in the NFL.

Many of his family members in Avoyelles Parish are just glad to see a now-happy young man who is achieving his goal after having so much adversity in his life. Derrius was only six years old when his father, Derrick, was murdered in Baton Rouge. Derrius has never forgotten about his extended family in Marksville and Avoyelles Parish.

“He comes back for the big Guice family reunion in the summer and comes back for a smaller reunion in December,” His aunt, Connie St. Romain of Marksville, said. “Last summer people came out of everywhere to meet him.”

Guice was in Marksville Dec. 16 to visit with family and friends before going back to LSU to prepare for the Citrus Bowl game against Notre Dame, which the Irish won 21-17 on New Year's Day. Guice had 21 carries for 98 yards and three receptions for 24 yards and two touchdowns against the Fighting Irish. He is the fifth running back in LSU history to gain 3,000 yards in his career -- 3,065 yards in three seasons -- trailing Charles Alexander, Dalton Hilliard, Kevin Faulk and Leonard Fournette on LSU's all-time career rushing list.

“We all are very proud of him and what he has accomplished in his life,” St. Romain continued. “We don’t tell him what to do. He wants to live his own life.”

LAST WORDS

On the morning of May 3, 2003, before Derrick Guice left his home to go to work, Derrius told him he was going to be the best running back to ever come out of the city. He would play for LSU and in the NFL and make so much money, he and his family would never see South Baton Rouge again.

“The last words I said to my dad,” Guice recalled. Derrick was born in Marksville. His parents, John Guice and Deborah Wallace, later moved to Baton Rouge where he was raised and where he eventually was murdered. Derrius has always lived in Baton Rouge. He attended Catholic High, where he was a five-star recruit.

Guice commented on his father’s death in an interview earlier this year, saying, “You see that stuff when you're [that young]…that takes a huge toll on you. That sticks with you forever.” It's enough to wreck a family, but it didn't wreck Guice. Instead, it became the foundation for his future, for how he would escape a similar fate and instead become what he is today, a star running back at LSU with a potentially huge NFL future. “I’m not turning back there,” Guice said.

Not turning back there. It’s a mantra. It’s a way forward. For Guice, it’s the only way forward. St. Romain said she has never seen Derrius play in person, but all of her brothers and sisters have, including Derrius’ grandfather, John Guice, who now lives in Atlanta, Ga. “I’m not into football at all, but I watch it every time he plays,” St. Romain continued.

“I’m very happy for what he has accomplished,” Rechelle Augustine of Marksville said. She is a second cousin to Derrius.

“He has a big decision coming up about his career,” Augustine said. “I would love for him to turn pro, but more importantly is him getting a college degree. Which ever one he decides will be fine.”

BROTHER'S ARREST

More pain came in 2016 when Guice’s older brother Derrick, named after their murdered father, was arrested for 2nd degree murder and other charges two days before LSU's mega-matchup against Alabama. Derrick is accused of driving the getaway car after two other men fired 37 shots into a house just two blocks from where the brothers grew up. Not turning back there to a past Guice is still running from.

“People tell me, ‘Man, you run angry,’” Guice said. “If you grew up where I grew up, and you knew this game was the only thing that can get you and your family out, you’d run angry, too. Every damn time you touched the ball.”

Guice made the most of his chance at LSU when the 2016 football star Leonard Fournette missed four games with an ankle injury. Guice rushed for nearly as many yards (765) as Fournette did all season (843). He led LSU in rushing yards with 1,249 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He capped the 2016 season off by being named the MVP of the 2016 Citrus Bowl when LSU defeated Louisville.

This year he ran for 1,159 yards in the regular season with 11 touchdowns, including five 100-yard-plus games. He is the only Southeastern Conference running back to have rushed for over 250 yards in three games in his career. One of those was for 276 against rival Ole Miss. Three others, Bo Jackson (Auburn), Herschel Walker (U. of Georgia) and Moe Williams (U. of Kentucky), had two games with over 250 yards rushing.

Guice was named to the Associated Press first-team All-SEC team following the regular season. His 2017 season was remarkable considering Guice completely missed one game and only played part of several others. He ranks 27th nationally, averaging 104.82 yards a game. He entered the season as a top-10 favorite to win the Heisman Trophy before falling on hard times. After re-injuring his knee, Guice gained less than 100 yards in five straight games, before breaking the drought against Ole Miss.

St. Romain and other members of Guice’s family are waiting to hear Derrius’ decision on the next step in his future -- another year of college ball or the NFL? After the New Year's Day loss to Notre Dame, Guice said he had still not made that decision.

If he turns pro, he is a likely first round draft pick, which means millions of dollars. As a junior, he also has the option of putting the NFL on hold for a year while he finishes his college degree and uses his considerable talent to help the Tigers make a run for the national championship next year.