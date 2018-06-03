Deseg parties hold ‘fruitful discussion’

There are no major obstacles in the Avoyelles School District’s path to be declared a unitary school system. However, the plaintiff in the parish’s desegregation case says it isn’t time to toast marshmallows around the campfire and sing “Kum ba yah” just yet.

“I am hoping we will have the ‘Kum ba yah’ moment soon,” Allen Holmes added.

Holmes said parties in the 50-year-old court case -- which Holmes has led as plaintiff/intervenor for the past 32 years -- met Tuesday (May 29) for an “open discussion on issues facing the Avoyelles Parish School District.”

He said there will be more meetings over the course of this month, leading up to the possibility of U.S. District Judge Dee Drell declaring the school system unitary and closing the desegregation case.

“Unitary status” refers to the finding that the public school board operates a single school system for all students, as opposed to the “dual” system in place in the era of segregation when there was a “white school system” and a “black school system.”

Holmes said the U.S. Justice Department or he, as intervenor, could file objections with the federal court if they find anything that still needs to be addressed before closing the books on the deseg case.

“The schools and the school employees have done a wonderful job,” Holmes said. “We just have to be sure the elected officials do their job the right way.”

ISSUES RAISED

Holmes said there were a few issues raised at the meeting.

One was Superintendent Blaine Dauzat’s recent changing of principals at eight of the district’s 10 public schools.

“I told them I don’t want to see us go back to putting white principals at majority white schools and black principals at majority black schools,” Holmes said. “I told them we had worked on that in 2008 and had it satisfied, but this could open a can of worms.”

Dauzat said Holmes’ statement at the deseg meeting dealt with the fact that there was only one black principal in 2008. There are now four black principals in the 10-school district.

“But, I want to note that none of them were hired because they were black,” Dauzat said. “The four of them were hired because they were the best person for the job.”

Of the eight changes, the three that concerned Holmes the most were at Riverside, Plaucheville and Lafargue elementaries.

Riverside is a majority black school that had a white principal and will now have a black principal. Lafargue and Plaucheville are majority white schools that had black principals last year and will have white principals this coming school year.

The race of principals at Marksville High, LaSAS, Bunkie Elementary and Cottonport Elementary did not change. The principals of Bunkie Magnet High and Avoyelles High were not moved.

Holmes said he believes Dauzat should have met with him and School Board members to share the plan and to ask for input on the principal appointments.

“Instead, School Board members told me they learned about it on Facebook and in the Sunday newspaper,” Holmes said.

Dauzat said all board members were informed of the changes immediately as he made the appointments, with only one board member expressing concern over a change -- and that concern had nothing to do with the race of the principal.

“I know the superintendent needs to be free to make these decisions,” Holmes continued, “but he should have had discussions beforehand.”

State law was changed several years ago to take school board members out of the day-to-day management decisions of schools in their election district. That authority is given solely to the superintendent as the chief administrator for the public schools.

That decision to “keep politicians in the board room and out of the classroom” was hailed as a progressive step in improving Louisiana’s public education system.

Dauzat said he finds it strange that Holmes would make an issue of the principal appointments, pointing out the race of the principals at six of the 10 schools is unchanged.

One of the four that changed was due to a black principal being promoted, he added.

Dauzat said principals at two of the highest-performing elementaries, Lafargue and Plaucheville, were moved to the two lowest-performing elementaries, Riverside and Bunkie.

“Dr. Gary Jones, the expert assigned to the case by the federal courts, is recommending the case be closed,” Dauzat noted. “In his opinion, the Avoyelles Parish School District has met all requirements of the consent decree.”

Overall, Holmes said there is “nothing major remaining to be decided” in the desegregation case. “We had a fruitful discussion and will continue to discuss issues in the next few days and weeks.”