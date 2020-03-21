Deshotel says parish still has no coronavirus case, but probably will soon

Residents are urged to be cautious, follow state and federal guidelines, shop responsibly and -- above all -- "don't panic," State Rep. Daryl Deshotel and other Avoyelles Parish officials said at a press conference Friday.

“We are in unprecedented times and it requires unprecedented action,” Deshotel said. “I’m asking you to do your part to stop the spread of the coronavirus.”

Deshotel, Emergency Preparedness Director Joey Frank, Coroner Dr. James Bordelon and Police Jury President Kirby Roy said that as of Friday there had been 18 people tested for coronavirus in Avoyelles Parish. Some of those came back negative and some results were still pending. They said there had been no cases of the virus in Avoyelles at that time, but it is likely that will change in the next few days.

"I have to say it isn't a matter of 'IF,' but 'When,'" Frank said.

Deshotel said there will be a conference call at 10 a.m. Monday for small businesses impacted by the virus suppression efforts. He will be posting a link on his Facebook page -- Daryl Deshotel state representative. Those without internet access or Facebook access can call the District 28 representative's office beginning at 7:30 a.m. for information needed to participate in the conference call. That link is https://forms.gle/JPSjGKxJBxrcapXCA .

Issues such as SBA loans, employer/employee rights and other COVID-related matters will be discussed, Deshotel said.

While there have been rumors and social media posts of a COVID-19 case in Avoyelles Parish, Deshotel said today (March 21) there is still no officially confirmed coronavirus case in the parish -- but he expects there will be. There are cases in neighboring parishes, he said.

Frank said anyone wanting information on the health crisis can call 2-1-1.

For more information on Avoyelles Parish's response to the coronavirus threat, see this Sunday's Avoyelles Journal and the upcoming edition of the Weekly News and Bunkie Record.