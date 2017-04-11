Details of Chris Few St Landry charges released

Chris Few along with three others have been named suspects in a rash of burglaries near the Plaucheville area.

According to St Landry Parish Sheriff's detectives, Few, Gary Theriot, Gregory St Romain and Brandy Dupuy are all accused of burglaries in the Plaucheville area.

St Romain and Dupuy were named after a Crime Stoppers segment aired. According to detectives, began working on tips alleging Dupuy had some of the stolen property. He was booked for possession of stolen things.

Detectives obtained warrants for St Romain, Theriot and Few for the thefts and burglaries. In January 2017, Few was arrested by Avoyelles Parish on a unrelated charge and was allowed to bond out without being processed by St. Landry authorities.