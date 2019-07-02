Details released on Attempted Murder/Rape case

The following is an update released by the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office on the Sonny Dauzat arrest case:

According to Sheriff Doug Anderson, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after investigating the reported rape of a woman in the Marksville area. Deputies say the victim went to a nearby residence in the early morning hours on Thursday, June 27th, without any clothing on and begged the homeowner to contact law enforcement. The victim claimed she had been raped by a person she knew, and had visible injuries on her body. In addition to being raped, the victim also claimed the suspect pointed a firearm at her and pulled the trigger numerous times, but the gun did not fire. Investigators interviewed the victim, processed the alleged crime scene, and searched the suspect’s vehicle and residence, finding evidence at each location which was consistent with the victim’s claims. Contact was made with the suspect, Sonny Ray Dauzat (W/M, DOB 4/13/1999, 202 Smith Road, Marksville, LA), who was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for Contempt of Court-Failure to Appear. Investigators were able to obtain evidence to support the victim’s claims, which lead them to obtain a warrant for the arrest of Dauzat for:

• 1 count First Degree Rape

• 1 count of Attempted First-Degree Murder

• 1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

• 2 counts of Aggravated Battery

• 5 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

• 6 counts of Simple Battery

• 1 count of Possession of CDS Schedule I

• 1 count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Dauzat is currently being held at the Avoyelles Parish Jail on a $675,000.00 bond.